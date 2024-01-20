Where To Catch Nitewing in Palworld

Recommended Videos

Thanks to the massive world it is set in, Palworld is a game where progress is evident through how you navigate the map. Getting a mount is one game changer, but scoring a mount with wings presents an even more streamlined way of getting around.

If you’re tired of climbing mountains at a snail’s pace, praying you have enough Stamina to reach the peak, then investing in a Nitewing can help you travel faster and with less struggle over obstacles, and with hauls of items. If you want to get your first flying mount of the game, we have a short guide below detailing where you can find Nitewing and how to catch one without killing it accidentally.

Related: 10 Beginner Tips for Palworld

Where To Find Nitewing in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even though Nitewing is a freedom-inducing mount, you can find them pretty early in Palworld. The entire stretch from the beginning Fast Travel spot down to the next is Nitewing territory. They appear primarily at night.

Don’t let the name string you along though, these beasts can appear during the day too, which makes them significantly easier to track down and catch. The entire main continent where you start off in Palworld is home for Nitewing, making them one of the most widespread flying mounts that you can obtain, perfect for getting in the air as early as possible.

Related: Palworld Base Building: 5 Best Locations To Build Your Base

How To Catch Nitewing in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nitewing is a tricky customer in Palworld, primarily because it flies so high in the air. You will rarely see it sitting on the ground. This makes it difficult to start an encounter with since you can’t throw your Pal Spheres high enough to bother it. Instead, what you must do is shoot Nitewing with an arrow of your choice. Hitting it with an arrow (even just once) will cause it to agro, giving you a chance to have it lower itself while attacking you and your Pal. Once it’s in range, try these suggestions to ensure a secure catch: