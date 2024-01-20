Where To Catch Nitewing in Palworld
Nitewing is a fantastic early flying mount you can secure in Palworld. Here is how to find it and the best ways to catch it.
Thanks to the massive world it is set in, Palworld is a game where progress is evident through how you navigate the map. Getting a mount is one game changer, but scoring a mount with wings presents an even more streamlined way of getting around.
If you’re tired of climbing mountains at a snail’s pace, praying you have enough Stamina to reach the peak, then investing in a Nitewing can help you travel faster and with less struggle over obstacles, and with hauls of items. If you want to get your first flying mount of the game, we have a short guide below detailing where you can find Nitewing and how to catch one without killing it accidentally.
Where To Find Nitewing in Palworld
Even though Nitewing is a freedom-inducing mount, you can find them pretty early in Palworld. The entire stretch from the beginning Fast Travel spot down to the next is Nitewing territory. They appear primarily at night.
Don’t let the name string you along though, these beasts can appear during the day too, which makes them significantly easier to track down and catch. The entire main continent where you start off in Palworld is home for Nitewing, making them one of the most widespread flying mounts that you can obtain, perfect for getting in the air as early as possible.
How To Catch Nitewing in Palworld
Nitewing is a tricky customer in Palworld, primarily because it flies so high in the air. You will rarely see it sitting on the ground. This makes it difficult to start an encounter with since you can’t throw your Pal Spheres high enough to bother it. Instead, what you must do is shoot Nitewing with an arrow of your choice. Hitting it with an arrow (even just once) will cause it to agro, giving you a chance to have it lower itself while attacking you and your Pal. Once it’s in range, try these suggestions to ensure a secure catch:
- Mega Spheres: These higher catch rate Pal Spheres are perfect for this occasion since Nitewing is a little harder to catch than your average Pal.
- Cash in Lifmunk Effigies: Before you attempt to catch a Nitewing, consider using the Statue of Power to offer up your Lifmunk Effigies that you’ve collected so far. Since they improve catch rate, this can be quite valuable for an evasive Pal that has a low catch rate.
- Use Non-Effective Pals: Since you don’t want your Pal to up and kill the Nitewing before you have a chance to secure it, consider using a type that isn’t as effective on a Neutral type. Because Neutral type is one of the weakest types out there, the only way you can prevent as much damage as possible is by avoiding Dark types during this encounter altogether.