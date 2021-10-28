How landmarks work in Age of Empires 4

Landmarks are notable locations that you can create for your civilization in Age of Empires 4. They will also be your primary target if you want to wipe out an enemy civilization, especially when you’re battling against the AI or another player in a skirmish. Here’s how you can build a landmark and what they do in Age of Empires 4.

A landmark is a massive structure that you need to build to advance your civilization to the next age. You’ll have the option between two landmarks whenever you want to advance your age. For example, if you’re playing as the Holy Roman Empire and want to progress from Age I to Age II, you’ll have to pick between building the Meinwerk Palace or the Aachen Chapel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some civilizations, such as the Chinese, can build one of their landmarks to progress to the next age, but they can create another one later to unlock additional unit choices.

These impressive buildings require a large number of resources, and they demand more as you work your way up through the higher levels. You’ll need to hoard many resources to prepare for building one, but you also don’t want to wait too late. If you wait too long to begin constructing these buildings, your armies will need those resources more to fend off the enemy, forcing you to wait even longer.

You can plan by viewing your civilization’s technology tree in the pause menu to receive an estimate of how much each upgrade costs.