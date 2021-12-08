How long do powered-up PokéStops last in Pokémon Go?

The arrival of powered-up PokéStops has come to all Pokémon Go players. In addition, a powered-up PokéStop offers additional rewards beyond the standard version. For example, you’ll be able to level up a PokéStop by completing AR Mapping tasks provided by that PokéStop. But how long does a powered-up PokéStop last in Pokémon Go?

Thankfully, you’ll be able to reap the benefits for quite some time, and so will other players who are lucky enough to walk by when they see one available. There are three levels to a PokéStop. If you want to reach the first level, you and other players need to scan it five times. Then, you’ll need to scan a PokéStop 10 times for the second level. The third and final level requires 30 scans.

A fully powered-up PokéStop lasts for 12 hours at maximum level, as does the second level. However, the first level lasts 48 hours, which gives players plenty of time to reach level two. Overall, the timer for a powered-up PokéStop is good enough for you to receive multiple benefits, especially if you’re one of the few players who have one right outside their residence. It also provides the bonus of rewarding players who have not completed any AR Mapping tasks, and they happen to find one while walking around.