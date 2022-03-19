How long does it take to beat Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Final Fantasy games tend to be on the lengthier side. They are JRPGs after all, with deep stories revolving around a large cast of characters venturing forth to save the world (generally.) While some Final Fantasy games are longer than others, all of them tend to take several hours or more to complete — assuming a casual playthrough of course. If you’re tight on time, you’re probably wondering how long it takes to beat Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — we’ve got you covered.

If you’re playing on Story (or Casual), watching all cutscenes and only bee-lining the stages for the story, you can expect to beat Stranger of Paradise in approximately 15 to 18 hours. Action and Hard difficulties can extend this time more, as you may inadvertently take bad hits that lead to death — which, of course, will send you back to the most recent Save Point.

It should be noted, however, that finishing the story isn’t the end of Stranger of Paradise. Beating the game unlocks Chaos difficulty, which in turn unlocks the ability to level Jobs from 30 to 99 as well as acquire gear up to item level 300. This is all in preparation for the future content coming down the road — three DLCs have been announced, expanding on the gear and leveling up choices available to players.