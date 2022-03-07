How long does it take to beat Triangle Strategy? – Triangle Strategy length

Triangle Strategy is a tactical RPG published by Square Enix, who haven’t released a game of this genre since the beloved Final Fantasy Tactics in 1998. In this title, you play as the young Serenoa Wolffort, who has recently been crowned the new Lord of House Wolffort. As Lord, Serenoa must carefully lead his people through the war-torn continent of Norzelia, where a war called the Saltiron war— which occurred over 30 years ago— is still affecting the land. You must battle your way through countless fights but also in the landscape of politics, where you’ll be presented choices. Each choice will gain you points in one of the three areas: liberty, morality, and utility. Whatever you decide to do will cause the characters to support you or oppose you, potentially making them a future enemy you will need to fight later on. Will you finally help bring peace to Norzelia or will you further drive a wedge between its people?

The game has 20 chapters and four endings, the latter depending on the choices you make throughout the game. For a single playthrough without trying to 100% the game, it will take you roughly 30 to 40 hours to complete Triangle Strategy.