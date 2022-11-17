Pokémon games are notorious for having tutorials. Despite having multiple entries in the franchise, the basics of how to battle Pokémon, how to catch them in the wild, how Poké Balls work, and multiple specific mechanics have to be built into the game so new players can be introduced to it, especially if it’s a player’s first time playing the game. For returning players, it can be a bit of a chore. How long is the tutorial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How long does it take to get through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tutorial?

Unfortunately, the tutorial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can feel like a slog. A lot of information will be thrown at you, and a lot of it will be repeated for those who have played Pokémon games before. You get to check out a handful of new things, though. These include making TMs, how sandwiches and picnic interactions work, how to ride your legendary Pokémon around in the game, what Terastallize is, and several other mechanics.

Despite a handful of new things shown to you in this tutorial, much of it is not too complicated for the average Pokémon player. However, the process is vital as it gives you an idea of the many new mechanics being added to the game. The Pokémon Company typically adds a good amount of things to their games, and they change how other things work to modernize them.

It took us roughly three hours to get through most of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tutorial. There are ways to cut this time in half, such as going into the menu and skipping cutscenes. This will help, but many tutorials require you to interact with them to ensure you’re reading through them, and they cannot be skipped.