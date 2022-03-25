Increasing the chances of the best loot for you to obtain makes defeating baddies a worthwhile experience in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you want the best chances to obtain some o the hardest-to-find weapons and gear for your character, you’ll need to focus on increasing your loot luck. The higher this score, the better your chances of optimizing your gear. Here’s what you need to know about how loot luck works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can see your loot luck stat in the Hero Stats page, underneath the Skills tab in your Aura Menu. It’ll be the top option on the page. The higher this number, the better your chances of finding high-quality loot and rarer items that drop from enemies in the Wonderlands.

The best way to increase your loot luck is to find Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Lucky Dice are hidden all over the game. You’ll hear a distinct glowing sound when you get close to one, and each area has a set amount you need to find. Every time you find a Lucky Dice, your loot luck stat increases, aiding you in your chances to receive some of the best loot the Bunkermaster, Tiny Tina, is willing to offer you for defeating enemies.