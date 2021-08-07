How many acts are in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood’s campaign is going to be instrumental to its success. People that played Left 4 Dead back in the day love running through these linear paths and fighting off the undead alongside other players. Those games handled their campaigns in small bits, though. Where Left 4 Dead would have a few different campaigns that are about five chapters long each, Back 4 Blood has one overarching campaign with various acts. How many acts total are there in Back 4 Blood?

As of this writing, we have no confirmed information on how many acts will be in Back 4 Blood’s campaign. During the early access open beta, one act is playable that has eight levels to it. Those eight levels are split between two chapters. Playing through the act on Survivor difficulty takes a little bit over an hour with a competent team. We clock out at about an hour and 15 minutes. This is slightly longer than Left 4 Dead’s hour long campaigns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This act runs longer than the traditional campaign in Left 4 Dead but has more stops and areas to start from. We are unsure if all campaign acts will have the same structure. We will update this article once the game comes out and we have access to all campaign levels in the game.