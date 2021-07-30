Best multiplayer horror games

Horror can often be a solo-focused genre, especially in gaming. While the excellent single-player experiences Resident Evil 2 and Silent Hill will forever be present in our minds, multiplayer horror games have soared in interest over the past year or so. Gamers want to be scared together, and these 10 games certainly can do that for you, some more than others.

Among Us

Image via Innersloth

Among Us is a phenomenon for a reason. It’s relatively inexpensive, it’s fun, and it’s best played with friends or family. In the game, there are one or two murderers on the ship that you have to uncover by debating with the rest of the crew. The fun comes in when the imposters have to hide their identity through intelligent gameplay or being a great liar to the rest of the group. Among Us may have cooled a tad since its rise in 2020, but it is still fun to play today.



Call of Duty: Zombies

Image via Treyarch

The Zombies mode has been a staple for the Call of Duty series since its debut with World at War. You’ll have to fend waves upon waves of zombies every round as you try to survive with the weapons around you. It’s still unique in the horror gaming space as you have to conserve your cash for the most strategic guns and upgrades to your character. The maps also provide a tonne of variety between all of the Call of Duty games the Zombies mode is featured in.



Dead by Daylight

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight has been growing strength to strength as it consistently remains popular on Twitch and YouTube. The aim of the game is to survive as a team of four against one player who’s the monster. It often leads to many scary moments as the monster picks you and skewers you on some sort of object. Survival horror icons like Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head and Resident Evil’s Nemesis have also been featured in the game.

Dead Rising 2

Image via Capcom

Up for some multiplayer carnage? In Dead Rising 2, you’re slaughtering hundreds and hundreds of zombies who are in your way in usually ridiculous ways. Want to run over a bunch of the undead with a wheelchair? You can do that. Want to dazzle them with fireworks? That is possible. How about hitting them with a giant stuffed donkey? Yes, you can bring the pain. Another fun element of the game is the ability to combine objects to craft powerful weapons. For example, you can stitch power drills to a bucket for a devastating attack to the head.



Friday The 13th: The Game

Image via Gun Media

Friday the 13th: The Game is what started the trend of asynchronous horror multiplayer gameplay. Like the classic film franchise of the same name, you play as Jason, who terrorizes his victims with deadly attacks. With impeccable sound design, you feel immense suspense as you can hear Jason get ever-so-closer to you. As a survivor, you must find a way to escape. You can ride a car, call the police, or simply walk out of the environment unscathed. You also can search for essential items like a flare gun to distract Jason long enough to get away.



Hunt: Showdown

Image via Crytek

Hunt: Showdown is a unique PvPvE first-person shooter that has you searching for a prized kill. You’ll be looking for clues to find the monster, and while you’re doing that, other squads are competing to complete the same contract. At points, you’ll need to fight the other squads to succeed. With stunning graphics and fun overall gameplay, Hunt: Showdown is a beloved multiplayer horror game with a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 74,000 reviews.

Left 4 Dead 2

Image via Valve

Left 4 Dead 2 is a PC classic that is still being played to this day 12 years later. Each level is intricately designed with fun gameplay situations throughout the co-op title. You’ll have to be precise with your weapons as ammo is often low and you may have to resort to melee combat. The different enemy types and swarms of zombies make the game challenging and fun to play with friends. Communication is key.

Phasmophobia

Image via Kinetic Games

Just like Among Us, Phasmophobia was also a hit on Twitch on YouTube when it released on September 18, 2020, as an Early Access title. In this game, you are paranormal investigators and are trying to collect clues about this ghostly phenomenon. In this four-player game, you must work together to survive. It also utilizes voice recognition, so you can speak to the ghosts in-game. It’s an interesting concept, and while it’s still Early Access, it’s worth checking it out.

Trivia Murder Party 2

Image via Jackbox Games

Available in the Jackbox Party Pack 6, Trivia Murder Party 2 has you answering strange trivia questions that are off the wall and unexpected. You are an unwilling contestant in a trivia game show that if you lose will kill you. You must answer the questions correctly or you’ll be facing the Killing Room against other players. In these situations, you are tested on your math, memorization, typing, and other skills to stay alive. The Killing Room also has segments that rely on luck like a twisted game of Plinko or choosing a goblet that doesn’t have poison in it. The best part is that this game can be played on your phone, so up to eight people can join in one game. Add in a sadistically funny host and an overall creepy vibe to the game, and you’re in for a lot of fun.



World War Z

Image via Saber Interactive

World War Z is like Left 4 Dead, but with far more evolved graphics and technology. Like the film series, this game has an impressive amount of zombies coming for you at once. With the right weapons, you’ll have to keep them at bay while trying to proceed through the level. You can also level up your characters to help keep you hooked on the game.