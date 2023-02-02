Back 4 Blood is left for dead as the developers move on to new project

After a reasonably lucrative year in terms of new content, Turtle Rock Studios disappointed fans by announcing there won’t be any more content for Back 4 Blood. The game will continue to operate, and fans can still contact the developers and make requests about the game on social media accounts. But there won’t be any more expansions coming to the game, as the studio is currently working on a new, unannounced title.

Turtle Rock shared a message about the end of Back 4 Blood, citing that the studio is small compared to other companies that make triple-A titles. Because Turtle Rock doesn’t have enough employees to continue working on both Back 4 Blood and the new game it’s working on, the studio felt it was time to stop making new content for Back 4 Blood and move on to the next thing. Turtle Rock promises to return “bigger, bolder, and better than ever.” While Turtle Rock’s next game is still a mystery, the studio’s messaging makes it seem the Back 4 Blood series could return sometime in the future.

The news is heartbreaking to fans, especially since Back 4 Blood had a prominent 2022. Turtle Rock released three expansions for the game since it launched in October 2021: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. The game was well-received for its solid multiplayer options and gameplay, yet conversation about the game died down as 2022 went on. The last major update for the title was the addition to River of Blood in December 2022.

As fans are well aware of, Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the popular zombie multiplayer franchise Left 4 Dead. Despite the enduring popularity of Left 4 Dead, there hasn’t been a new title in the series since Left 4 Dead 2 in 2009. Fans needed to get their fix on horror co-op shooters with other titles like Back 4 Blood, The Anacrusis, Call of Duty: Zombies, and the upcoming Redfall, a vampire multiplayer game published by Bethesda.