Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm expansion adds new character, story chapter, and more later this month

Co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood has been a big hit — so much so that Chinese gaming giant Tencent acquired developer Turtle Rock Studios not long after the game launched. Since then, Back 4 Blood has seen a steady stream of new content, adding new playable characters (aka Cleaners), powerful weapons, and more. The next expansion arrives in just a few weeks.

Children of Worm launches Tuesday, August 30, and it’s adding a lot to the game. Taking center stage (and the center of the promo image below) is “Prophet” Dan, a new Cleaner. Turtle Rock calls him a “a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times” in its Steam community update, and given the quotation marks around his nickname, he does seem like a rather suspicious individual. If you don’t trust him, that’s OK — the expansion also adds eight new character skins, along with the a dozen weapon skins.

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Children of the Worm also adds a pair of totally new weapons: the self-explanatory Bear Trap and the Lockjaw, a rifle wrapped in barbed wire. Those comes with new accessories and cards too, of course. That should all come in handy as you go up against a “new enemy threat” that appears to be a group of fellow humans that wield guns of their own — the titular Children, most likely. On top of all that, the expansion also adds a fifth act to the game’s campaign. The attached image shows what looks like a shanty town built into a cave wall, which is probably where we’ll face off against those new enemies.

We know that Children of the Worm is coming at the end of the month, but we don’t currently know what it’ll cost. For reference, the game’s first expansion, Tunnels of Terror, was priced at $14.99 USD / £11.99. At least you’ll be able to purchase the new one on any platform and still play with your friends, thanks to the game’s crossplay support.