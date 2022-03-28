How many Ballplayers for Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty can be created in MLB The Show 22?

Last year, San Diego Studios introduced Ballplayer to the MLB The Show franchise. Users, as of last year, are now able to create a virtual player that can be used across MLB The Show’s two marquee game modes: Road to the Show (RTTS) and Diamond Dynasty. Ballplayer will look a lot different for MLB The Show 22, as player upgrades can now be done solely through offline play, but what about different Ballplayers? This was a point of contention for MLB The Show 21, but the new change should be welcome.

MLB The Show 22 players will be able to create as many as 10 Ballplayer avatars this year, a stark change from 21. In MLB The Show 21, users could create multiple save files for Road to the Show. However, only one Ballplayer avatar could be used across both RTTS and Diamond Dynasty.

That, now, will not be the case for The Show 22. Users will also be able to make a number of different avatars to use across Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty. Additionally, Ballplayer will also come with some quality-of-life changes, including the ability to equip pitches seamlessly. Plus, the infamous knuckleball will also make a return for created players in MLB The Show 22.

