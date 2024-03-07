You can play Halo 3: ODST on the PC through Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It’s a unique game in the franchise that doesn’t focus on Master Chief. Instead, it turns the camera towards the traditional war grunts who lack power armors and genetic alterations

While it may not focus on Master Chief, many fans say it is one of the franchise’s better-written games. It’s probably because it stars Adam Baldwin, Alan Tudyk, and Nathan Fillion, three of Firefly’s leading stars. Even though Halo 3: ODST is a great time, it’s not a long story. Here’s how many campaign missions are in Halo 3: ODST.

How Many Missions are There in Halo 3: ODST?

Image via 343 Industries

If you include the epilogue of the game, there are 11 missions in Halo 3: ODST. Here are the Halo 3: ODST missions in order:

Prepare to drop

Mombasa Streets

Tayari Plaza

Uplift Reserve

Kizingo Boulevard

Oni Alpha Site

NMPD HQ

Kikowani Station

Data Hive

Coastal Highway

Epilogue

It’s a reasonably short campaign. You can expect to complete it in a few short hours, but there’s always the opportunity to run through it again with a few friends on a greater difficulty, adding more skulls to increase the chance and give yourselves a higher score. You can play with your friends on Steam or on Microsoft’s Xbox PC application.

How Does Halo 3: ODST Fit in the Halo Timeline?

Halo 3: ODST works as a bridge between Halo 2 and Halo 3. The game shows the events that took place in the city of New Mombasa right after all that happens in the Metropolis level of Halo 2. Since you’ll not be controlling Master Chief in Halo 3: ODST, you’ll get to see the game’s universe from a different angle.

Players take control of Rookie, an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper and the silent protagonist of Halo 3: ODST. Rookie’s squadmates, Buck, Dare, Dutch, Romeo, and Mickey, are all interesting characters with fleshed-out personalities.

If you’re more interested in Rookie’s squadmates, we recommend you take a look at Halo: Helljumper, a comic series that shows the events before Halo 3: ODST. In this comic, you’ll see what Dutch was up to before the game in a story narrated by Romeo.

Considering how fresh this game feels for moving a bit away from super soldiers, it’s no wonder that it was so welcomed by fans even though it doesn’t have the best maps of the franchise. It is a fresh take on the Halo universe that shows a side of the game’s universe that we only wondered about. It is also one of the best-written games of the franchise, with interesting characters and high stakes.