How many chapters are in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts players in the rocket shoes of Peter Quill, known by a few folks across the universe as Starlord. They will be able to take command of the rest of the Guardians as they do battle against all manner of enemies and try to solve an unfolding mystery that has somehow grown at the very heart of the Nova Corps.

The linear story players out across a set number of chapters, and players will only get one shot to explore each area that they travel through, so should make the most of it to find the game’s many secrets. There are 16 chapters in total for players to work their way through.

During the 16 chapters, they will visit all manner of destinations including planets, spaceships, and space stations. They will also meet a huge range of different creatures and will have many interesting choices to make.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is all about the connection that you forge with your crew, and each Chapter will unveil new information and details about them. They will make revelations to each other and grow closer until they eventually become an unbeatable team willing to take on any threat.