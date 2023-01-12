How many chapters are in One Piece Odyssey? Full chapter list

One Piece Odyssey is a unique spin on the One Piece series. It takes the beloved manga and brings it firmly into the world of turn-based JRPGs. What follows is designed to celebrate the series history as One Piece celebrates its 25th anniversary. One Piece Odyssey is broken up into chapters, and each one consists of several main quests and ends with a big boss fight. This guide will explain how many chapters are in One Piece Odyssey.

The Full One Piece Odyssey Chapter List

One Piece Odyssey takes place on Waford Island and features two new characters designed by series creator Eiichiro Oda. The story involves Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew losing their powers and having to revisit famous story arcs from the anime to regain their lost strength. One Piece Odyssey features nine distinct chapters, each with several story quests and missions in each. This is the full chapter list for One Piece Odyssey. You can’t revisit earlier chapters once you complete them, so make sure to get all of your optional quests and chests opened before you leave each one behind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chapter 1 : Island of Storms

: Island of Storms Chapter 2: Memories of the Desert Kingdom, Alabasta

Memories of the Desert Kingdom, Alabasta Chapter 3 : The Wind Colossus and Dust Ruins

: The Wind Colossus and Dust Ruins Chapter 4 : Exploring Water Seven, City on the Sea

: Exploring Water Seven, City on the Sea Chapter 5 : Water Colossus and Ice Block Ruins

: Water Colossus and Ice Block Ruins Chapter 6 : Paramount War: Battle of Marineford

: Paramount War: Battle of Marineford Chapter 7 : Assemble! Straw Hat Pirates

: Assemble! Straw Hat Pirates Chapter 8 : Kingdom in Conflict: Battle of Dressrosa

: Kingdom in Conflict: Battle of Dressrosa Chapter 9: What those Hands can Grasp

One Piece Odyssey doesn’t feature a difficulty selection, and with fast-forwarding options for combat, you can zip through these chapters quickly. You can considerably increase the game length by tackling bounty hunts and sidequests.