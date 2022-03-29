How many chapters are there in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands adventure will have you exploring a spinoff series of Borderlands stories set in the Wonderlands world. Here, the rules are Bunkers and Badasses, with Tiny Tina as your Bunkermaster. You’ll be assuming the role of a character in this universe, using a variety of weapons, melee weapons, and spells at your disposal. While you can explore many locations throughout the game and side quests, your primary goal is to complete the main story. How many chapters are in the main story of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The main campaign for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is comprised of 10 chapters. You’ll need to work through these chapters, each made up of a single main story quest that you can choose to finish. These are all the chapters you need to complete to work your way through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Chapter 1: Bunkers & Badasses

Chapter 2: Hero of Brighthoof

Chapter 3: A Hard Days’ Knight

Chapter 4: Thy Bard, with a Vengeance

Chapter 5: Emotion of the Ocean

Chapter 6: Ballard of Bones

Chapter 7: Mortal Coil

Chapter 8: The Son of a Witch

Chapter 9: Soul Purpose

Chapter 10: Fatebreaker

While there are only a handful of chapters for you to finish, you can expect to spend much more time exploring the Wonderlands to find multiple collectibles and work through the many side quests you unlock as you progress through the game. We highly recommend going off the beaten path to work through these side quests, as many of them open additional areas for you to explore. If you’re looking to find all of the collectibles, unlocking these locations will be a large objective.