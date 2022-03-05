How many chapters are there in Triangle Strategy? Answered

Triangle Strategy is Team Asano and Square Enix’s latest foray into the world of HD-2D. Whereas Octopath Traveler was a love letter to classic SNES-era RPGs, Triangle Strategy is a love letter to turn-based tactical games. Titles such as Ogre Battle and Fire Emblem come to mind.

Triangle Strategy features a complex story involving a war over salt and iron. These resources are scarce and a complex tale of houses and schemes that involves a unique system known as convictions. Each element of the story you have control over falls in line with Utility, Morality, and Liberty. These are the pillars on which the story’s foundation is built upon.

Triangle Strategy is a long title, composed of several chapters. Some chapters will branch based on choices made within that chapter’s pivotal story moments. Four central routes will take you from beginning to end, with three of these routes ending at 19 chapters total.

There is a golden route, where if every choice is considered the correct choice, the length of the game is extended to 21 chapters. Once one of the story paths is complete, you can begin a new game plus and play through the other routes to see the story you may have missed.