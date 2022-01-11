How many deck slots are in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s release date is inching closer and closer, despite the fact that we don’t know the exact timeframe as of this writing. Konami has been slowly, yet steadily, releasing new information on the new title, including how many decks users can create. So, how many deck slots will be available when Master Duel inevitably launches? Let’s take a look.

In Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel promotional trailer that went live on January 10, the publisher and developer stated that each user profile will have 20 deck slots available come launch date. This will differ significantly as compared to Duel Links, which relied players to unlock new characters across the different duel worlds in order to get new slots for free.

Users will have a number of deck customization options available as well, ranging from the deck sleeves, to even the three main cards displayed with each unit.

It is unknown at this time whether Konami intends to increase the number of deck slots after Master Duel officially launches. All we do know is the number of slots at launch, and that figure appears to be fixed from the start.

Related: What is the release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?