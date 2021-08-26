What is the release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Over the past number of years, Konami has released a number of Yu-Gi-Oh! games, including Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, on mobile devices, consoles, and PC. However, those title have not reflected the ever-changing number of cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, or the look and feel of the actual TCG. That’s scheduled to change with Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a new game that Konami will be released for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will align with the current field layouts of the TCG, while also provide players with over 10,000 cards to choose from. So, when will this game release? Here’s what we know so far.

As of this writing, we do not have a release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The official website for the new title states that the game will be “coming soon,” but no official release date has been made public.

Until then, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans and players will need to wait for the moment. Konami has released a number of trailers for the game, including one that was featured during Gamescom 2021. When it does release, Master Duel will be available for both old and next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.