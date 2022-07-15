How many levels are there in Candy Crush Saga?

Candy Crush Saga is a game that seems to be endless with the number of levels that it throws at you. No matter how far you seem to progress, there is always another chapter filled with new puzzles just around the corner. With all of this in mind, is there actually an end to Candy Crush Saga? How many levels are in the game?

How many Candy Crush Saga levels are there?

Hopefully, you did not plan on fully completing Candy Crush Saga because the truth is that there is never really a set amount of levels in the game for very long. The game receives an update each week on Wednesday of somewhere between 30 and 60 levels. Over the many years that the game has been playable, that has exponentially ballooned the number of levels in the game. As of this writing, there are nearly 12,000 unique levels in the massively popular mobile game. By the time you read this, there is likely quite a bit more.

Candy Crush Saga has been a hit for well over a decade now. Around when smartphones became a common item for just about anyone to be carrying, this was one of the first mobile games to be considered a smash hit. The developer of the game, King, used to use a method of randomly generating levels to allow players to keep playing. Now, though, they take a much more hands-on approach and develop these levels from scratch. Doing this for so long, they have found a good formula for regularly putting these levels out each week and keeping their players returning. It works so well because anyone can easily pull out their phone, play a game or two of Candy Crush Saga, and then go back to their business for the day.