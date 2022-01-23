What gaming companies does Microsoft own?

Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many gamers are wondering exactly how many game companies, and game franchises, Microsoft now owns. Is it, like, all of them? Not quite, but it is a lot. An awful lot. Activision Blizzard is itself the result of a 2008 merger between two gaming giants, namely Activision and Vivendi (which previously owned Blizzard). And while it might be the biggest gaming acquisition in Microsoft’s history (in games industry history, in fact), it’s certainly not the first.

To help you keep track of who owns which of your favourite games companies and games franchises, we’ve compiled this brief (just kidding, it’s huge!) list of all the major publishers, developers, and franchises Microsoft owns. Please note that although the acquisition of Activision Blizzard hasn’t actually been completed yet, we’re including Activision Blizzard and everything it owns because it would rather defeat the object not to.

Activision Blizzard

Image via Activision

Major Studios

Blizzard Entertainment

High Moon Studios

Infinity Ward

King

Raven Software

Toys for Bob

Treyarch

Major Franchises

Call of Duty

Candy Crush Saga

Diablo

Crash Bandicoot

Guitar Hero

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Overwatch

Skylanders

Spyro

StarCraft

Tony Hawk’s

World of Warcraft

Bethesda Softworks

Image via Bethesda

Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company, Zenimax Media, in 2021.

Major Studios

Alpha Dog Games

Arkane Studios

Bethesda Game Studios

Id Software

MachineGames

Roundhouse Studios

Tango Gameworks

Zenimax Online Studios

Major Franchises

Deathloop

Dishonored

Doom

Fallout

Ghostwire Tokyo

Quake

Rage

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein

Xbox Game Studios

Image via Mojang

Major Studios

343 Industries

Compulsion Games

Double Fine Productions

inXile Entertainment

Mojang Studios

Ninja Theory

Obsidian Entertainment

Playground Games

Rare

The Coalition

The Initiative

Turn 10 Studios

Undead Labs

World’s Edge

Major Franchises