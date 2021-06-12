How many players can be in a Mass Race in Riders Republic?

Riders Republic is Ubisoft’s newest extreme sports game that will see you racing and pulling off tricks while going down mountainsides in either the summer heat or the winter’s snow. The game will heavily focus on not just enjoying the ride but also being competitive in races and cooperative with others in team game modes. One of the most interesting reveals to the competitive side of the game is called Mass Races. Here is how many people can fit into a single Mass Race in Riders Republic.

Mass Races in Riders Republic is a massive competition that will see who of 64 players can reach the end the fastest. From the footage we have seen of the event, players will all be in similar transportation methods with minimal disparity. For example, skiers can go up against snowboarders, but you won’t see any bikes or wingsuits unless you are in a different race. These giant 64 person races can be done on snowy slopes, down bike trails, through the skies in wingsuits, and on pavement in rocket-powered bikes.

Mass Races looks to be one of the biggest draws for Riders Republic, almost feeling like a battle royale genre, although players do not get eliminated as the race goes on. It will take a lot of skill and probably a bit of luck to ensure you come out of the race in front.