The introduction of Ginger Island in Stardew Valley saw the addition of a wide variety of flora and fauna to the game. Located in the Fern Islands archipelago, Ginger Island is the only accessible island in the archipelago. It is also home to purple flowers, which are one of the most popular and sought-after items on the island. However, there are only a limited amount of purple flowers, and in this article, we will explore how many purple flowers are on Ginger Island in Stardew Valley.

Purple flowers on Ginger Island

There are a total of 18 purple flowers on Ginger Island. Although this information might seem unnecessary, it will be required for your campaign progression on the island. When going through the campaign, you’ll eventually reach Island Field Office. Here, Professor Snail will ask you to determine the number of purple starfish and flowers for the island survey. To answer, there are 22 purple flowers and 18 purple starfish on Ginger Island in Stardew Valley. Once you tell the correct amount to Professor Snail, he will reward you with 2 Golden Walnuts.

If you are yet to reach Ginger Island in Stardew Valley, you can do so after repairing the boat in the back room of Willy’s Fish Shop. Furthermore, you have to shell out 1000g for the entire trip ticket. The first time you reach the Island, a cutscene will appear, displaying the coast around the Island. At first, most island areas will be locked, and you’ll have to make you through unlocking new areas using Golden Walnuts. What makes Ginger Island special is that, similar to the Greenhouse, it’s not affected by the ongoing season. Hence, you’ll be able to grow any crop and catch any fish, irrespective of the season.