How many times can you complete the Ancient Powers side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

They say that practice makes perfect. Well, if you keep helping Dryxxl with his summoning ritual, he will perfect it in no time. You will also get a ton of rewards, but isn’t helping a friend more important? Let’s see how many times we can complete the Ancient Powers side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You will first come across the Ancient Powers side quest after completing Dryxxl’s first quest, Spell to Pay. Once that quest is complete, you can help Dryxxl explore some ancient ruins near the Ribs area of Korvok’s Wall. At the end of the Ancient Powers quest, you will take part in a summoning ritual where you fight off a bunch of undead enemies to gain a powerful spell.

After completing the Ancient Powers quest once, you will have the option to perform the summoning ritual again in Ancient Power (Part 2). When you complete part two, you will have the option to complete parts three, four, and five. Though it may sound like it is all the same, each part differs slightly till you complete reach part four. During part four, you will face the Dread Lord miniboss. This miniboss has a higher chance of dropping legendary gear. During part five, you will resummon the Dread Lord and fight him again. After completing part five for the first time, you will have the option to go back to Dryxxl and complete the fifth part however many times you like. Each time you do, you will have the Dread Lord and gain a large amount of gold along with some good loot. Complete this quest as many times as you want.