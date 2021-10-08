How Much Money Does NICKMERCS Make Streaming? – Twitch Leaks 2021

An anonymous Twitch hack has revealed the earnings of every streamer on the platform for a significant period of time. While it showcases the grim reality of trying to make a living from streaming, it also highlights who the top-earners on the platform are and how much they take home from Twitch alone. The fifth highest-earning streamer for the leaked period is NICKMERCS.

The leak revealed that between August 2019 and October 2021, NICKMERCS took home $5,096,642.12. Per month, this equates to $188,746 before tax from Twitch subscriptions, bits, and advertisements on his streams. Of course, any income from brand deals and sponsorships will all be on top of this figure, and with someone who has a significant audience, those deals can generate a lot of money.

NICKMERCS has announced that he’s not moving from Twitch to YouTube and has in fact declared his exclusivity to the platform. Twitch will have paid him for this exclusivity, and given how much money he earns, it’s likely that a suitably large figure was offered as a one-off payment to take the deal.

While NICKMERS is behind streamers like Summit1g, Critical Role, and Tfue, he’s still one of the highest-earning streamers on Twitch. He’s so popular that, earlier this year, he held an event where fans could meet him that was sponsored by the digital finance application Cash App.