How Mythical Paths work in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – All Mythical Paths

A Mythic Path is a tedious journey you can undergo in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. If you want to complete a Mythic Path, you’ll need to follow distinct choices presented to you throughout your journey. You want to make these choices early in the game, or you will not earn these Mythic Paths, thereby gaining access to certain powers. This guide details how Mythical Paths work in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and what you need to do to follow them.

There are 10 Mythical Paths for you to pick from. If you wish to go down a particular path and become a certain one, you’ll need first to find those specific locations where they’re activated. These are all of the Mythical Paths you can choose to go down and where they’re activated.

Aeon: You have to return to where the Dragon, Terendelev was slain in the Market Square.

Angel: You must find the Angel’s sword in the underground ruins alongside Lann and Wendaug.

Azata: You must save all of the Desnan adepts during the quest Starward Gaze, and then sing with them.

Demon: Find the source of the Shield Maze at the exit. You’ll later be able to interact with this same energy when y you’re leading your Crusader Army.

Devil: Before becoming a devil, you must go down the Aeon or Demon path first. Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to take Dreszen. Later, a demon will appear named Melies, and you have to take him as an advisor. When you return from the Abyss, you’ll have the chance to become a Devil. You’ll want to make sure you have several points in Dpilomacy skill checks and a high charisma score.

Gold Dragon: Find all of Terendelev’s scales and her claw in the Lerper’s Smell. You’ll then be able to trave lto Terendelev’s lair where you can complete a quest called The Dragon’s Fate.

Legend: This option becomes available once you reach mythic level eight.

Lich: In the Lost Chapel in the underground area, you’ll need to return the wand you find in Leper’s Smile to the Lich.

Swarm-That-Walks: In chapter two, do not allow the Queen to come with you during the crusader. After that, grab a sample of bug goop from the Vescavor Queen following the Leper’s Smile location, and use it in battle for Drezen. If the Queen is with you for this decision, she will prevent you from doing this. After you’ve used it in battle, during chapter three, a quest becomes available where you need to locate a nascent Vescavor Queen in Drezen. You’ll then have to defeat Xanthir Vang where you can then ask him how he became a swarm. Following the conversation, read his notes, and a crusade project becomes available. After completing it your companions, namely Anevia, will tell you she’s concerned about your research project. At the end of this discussion, you’ll eventually unlock the path to becoming the Swarm-That-Walks.

Trickster: While in the Blackwing Library, you have to pertend to be the superior to all of the cultists, and force them to battle against one another.

Those are all of the options available to you. If you do avoid, miss, or do not choose certain dialogue options while undergoing these choices, you’ll miss your chance to follow through on these Mythic Paths. Also, even if you’re going down a certain Mythic Path, you can choose to go down others.

Your choices will directly affect your companion’s opinion of you and how you control your crusade army.