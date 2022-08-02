The Niflheim Skills you pick up in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga are how you will augment Odin on his journey to save his son, Baldr. These skills are similar to the ones you unlock while playing Eivor, but they only function on Odin, and you can only use them when you attempt a Forgotten Saga run. Therefore, we highly recommend being selective about these skills to ensure you select the correct ones. This guide covers how Niflheim Skills work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga.

How to get Niflheim Skills in the Forgotten Saga

Following the end of each run of the Forgotten Saga, you will have a chance to interact with one of Odin’s Ravens. Here, you can view your Niflheim skills and pick the ones you want to use. These skills are passive improvements that apply to Odin each time he jumps into Niflheim, similar to Eivor’s skills in the real world.

Purchasing these Skills follows a similar process to the original skills in Valhalla. There are four trees you can explore, and you have to follow the tree from the center and branch out. You can purchase these skills using Memories, a currency you will unlock as you continue playing through the Forgotten Saga. These carry over between each run, and the Skills do not disappear when you die. Instead, they are permanent, giving you an edge each time you attempt another Forgotten Saga run.

Memories are precious in the Forgotten Saga. The more you have at the end of a Forgotten Saga attempt, the more skills you can unlock to give you an edge the next time you attempt to tackle these difficult challenges.