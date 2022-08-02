The King of Thieves is a helpful NPC you can encounter in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga. They will be someone you can use to aid you during your journey to free Baldr from Niflheim, although his services and items he has for sale come at a cost. You will need to acquire enough of a particular currency to purchase these rare items, and we believe they are worth your time. This guide covers how to find the King of Thieves in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga.

Where to find the King of Thieves in the Forgotten Saga

The King of Thieves will randomly appear along the path as you explore the Forgotten Saga. You will be able to find them indicated by the pouch with a golden symbol at the center of your compass. Unfortunately, their exact location is hidden until you get close to them, and even then, you might not be able to access them as you may have ventured down another path that does not lead to the King of Thieves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the King of Thieves, he will operate similar to the Wandering Merchant or any other vendor you’ve bartered within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He will have a handful of items available to you, giving you the chance to buy them. The currency the King of Thieves accepts are Gems, and these items will only drop when you defeat Elite Enemies and Bosses during a run.

Unfortunately, these Gems do not carry over. When you perish on your Niflheim run, all the Gems you collected will be gone, and when you start over, you will need to collect them again for the King of Thieves. Hopefully, you can find them before you die and purchase what equipment you can to aid you on your journey to freeing Baldr.