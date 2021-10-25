How Nightmare difficulty works in Phasmophobia

A new difficulty has been added to Phasmophobia known as Nightmare. It’s the greatest difficulty you can find in the game, and only the more experienced ghost hunters will be able to tackle it. The Nightmare difficulty comes with several challenges. In this guide, we’re going to detail how Nightmare difficulty works and everything you need to know about completing it with your friends.

When attempting to discover the ghost’s identity in the Nightmare difficult, the spirit will not reveal one piece of evidence about itself. For example, you might be able to narrow down that it uses ghostwriting and leaves fingerprints behind, but you’ll be unable to tell if you can spot it by finding ghost orbs or if the temperature lowers. There’s also no setup time at the start of the investigation, and the ghost will have the shortest hunt grace period, meaning it can begin hunting everyone in the house very quickly, with a long hunt duration, giving it more time to find you in the place. If a ghost kills another player, the hunt duration is increased.

The ghost will also change its preferred room. While the spirit might always return to the bedroom on the second floor, it has the opportunity to make the kitchen or the living room on the first floor its preferred room, making it much more dangerous, forcing you to adapt for each encounter. In addition, you may have difficulty trying to locate the ghost as paranormal interference has damaged your monitoring equipment.

Overall, the Nightmare difficult is a true challenge for players. You’ll have to narrow down what type of ghost you’re investigating based on much less evidence. On top of that, the spirit will be far more active, regardless of what type it is. Therefore, you want to make sure you have a full party when you accept this difficulty.