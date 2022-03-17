How old is your character in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

When it comes to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the movies and books have taught us that new students are 11-year-old first years. Well for players who plan to pick up Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be a little more mature than the average first year but equally inexperienced as the freshman.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be put into the shoes of a new student during a time well before Harry Potter’s classmates and professors roamed the school halls as it takes place in the late 1800s. Your customizable student has the unique ability to Manipulate powerful ancient magic hidden in the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy players will need to uncover the secrets behind the return of a once-forgotten magic and those who plan to use it for their own gain and by destroying all wizardkind. The entire fate of the wizarding world is in your hands in Hogwarts Legacy while in school so no pressure balancing your duties.

Your protagonist in Hogwarts Legacy will be joining the famed school of Witchcraft and Wizardry during their fifth year which means you’ll be playing as a 15-year-old student. You will need to attend your classes this year as you have quite a lot of catching up to your fellow fifth years as you are starting Hogwarts later than usual.