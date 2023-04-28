How One D&D Has Changed The Fighter Class

The poor Fighter in Dungeons & Dragons has often been maligned as the most basic and uninteresting class in-game, thanks to a straightforward concept that lacks the exciting special attacks and spells of the other D&D heroes. Thankfully, the latest Unearthed Arcana article on One D&D has come to save the day with playtest material for the Fighter, drastically improving the class.

The D&D Fighter’s New Class Features & Powers

The Fighter class greatly benefits from the latest Unearthed Arcana article on D&D Beyond, thanks to the addition of D&D’s Weapon Mastery system. Outside of Weapon Mastery, the Fighter class in One D&D has received a few new powers, though some can only be acquired at a high level.

Weapon Mastery – This is a new addition to D&D 5E’s combat system, and the Fighter class is set to benefit the most from its inclusion. Weapon Mastery allows the character to unlock new offensive features when fighting with specific weapons, such as the Greatsword gaining the Graze trait, allowing it to deal damage even when it misses. The Fighter gets the most Weapon Mastery slots of any class and abilities tied to the feature as they level up.

How D&D Has Changed The Fighter’s Existing Powers

The Fighter class in One D&D has also seen some changes to existing powers, with Action Surge seeing a nerf for specific builds, ending the ridiculous combos involving spells like scorching ray that have floated around online for years.

Bonus Feats are now received at levels 4, 5, 8, 12, 15, 16, and 19.

How One D&D Changed The Fighter’s Champion Subclass

The new Unearthed Arcana features a revised version of the Champion subclass in One D&D, which is easily the simplest subclass in D&D 5E and is often cited as the perfect choice for a brand-new player to learn the ropes of the game.

Improved Critical now works with unarmed strikes.

On the surface, it seems as if the biggest changes to the Fighter class in One D&D are tied to Weapon Mastery, especially as they benefit the most from its inclusion. The other changes and additions shouldn’t be overlooked, as the reshuffling of Fighter powers has brought some of their best abilities forward to the point where more players can use them in regular play, while the Champion has received all kinds of incredible new abilities. Hopefully, these new additions will help the Fighter break free from its unjust reputation as the most boring class in D&D 5E.