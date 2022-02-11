How player initiatives work in Edge of Eternity

Edge of Eternity’s opening hours aren’t filled with the most transparent tutorialization. It takes hours for some of its basic systems to be introduced through pop up windows, even if they’re usable from the start. The player initiative mechanic is one such system. Our guide explains how it works in case the game hasn’t taught you yet or you’ve forgotten how to use it.

On consoles, the player initiative is activated by utilizing the right shoulder button on a controller. On Xbox, this would be the right bumper. On PlayStation, this is R1. Regardless of who you have set as party leader, this character swings forward. If the attack connects with an enemy on the field, you get the advantage in battle.

This is supposed to be communicated through a visual indicator upon contact, but it doesn’t always show up. Luckily, the battle screen displays, “player initiative” if you’re successful. Player initiatives provide an advantage to the active time battle meter. The enemies’ ATB gauges are frozen at a small percentage of their during the first turn, letting you act ahead. Depending on your speed in relation to the enemies, you might be able to act multiple times before your opponents.