How Resurgence Supreme mode works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is kicking off its last major update with more than just new weapons and skins. The battle royale will host several game modes ahead of the release of Modern Warfare 2 with one being the brand new Resurgence Supreme LTM. Unlike others before it, Resurgence Supreme levels the playing field by giving all players high rarity weapons, additional health, and a tougher time respawning. Here’s everything you need to know about Resurgence Supreme in Call of Duty: Warzone.

What is Resurgence Supreme in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Despite its dramatic name, Resurgence Supreme carries much of the same ruleset as its inspiration but with more of an emphasis on competitive play. The biggest difference players will notice is its loot pool. All weapons found in loot boxes or on the ground will be of Epic-rarity or higher to ensure skill truly determines the outcome. Though, these guns won’t have as high of a time-to-kill as they typically do with core health now doubled to 200 HP.

To ensure campers aren’t as rewarded as aggressive players, the Resurgence Countdown in Supreme is longer than basic Resurgence modes, and those who achieve objectives and eliminations will reduce this timer twice as fast for their teammates. However, rushers can expect many more benefits from being proactive. Players who earn an elimination also see enemy squad locations as a ping on the mini-map. Your success can even lead to an exclusive cosmetic, as netting 15 kills in a single match will unlock the Resurgence Trials Victory Calling Card.

The mode will be available for squads of all sizes, so feel free to go in alone or have an entire squad of four in the limited-time experience. As Resurgence Supreme is a part of the massive Season Five Reloaded update, there are plenty of other new bits of content to witness, too. A new cinematic trailer in the menu now hints at the future of this iteration of Warzone, and there is a batch of “Warzone Stories” Calling Cards to earn — all of which callback to the game’s most memorable moments and items.