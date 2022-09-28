Call of Duty: Warzone gets its final major update before 2.0 drops, with the return of fan favorite modes

Since its release two and a half years ago in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has proven to be an impressive asset in Activision’s Call of Duty catalog. The battle royale spin on the beloved franchise was an instant hit in a world suddenly forced to stay indoors and find not only amusement but social connection from afar. Warzone is coming to something resembling an end as Warzone 2.0 prepares to take up the baton, but not without a final major update that is sure to see it out with a bang.

Raven Software today released the Season 5 mid-season patch and announced that it would be the final major update to the game. To celebrate Warzone’s history, this final patch features a grab-bag of “classic and fan-favorite game Modes” which will cycle weekly for the remainder of the season. It’s good news for Solo players too, as the devs have confirmed that they have expanded the number of game modes that one-player squads can play.

Players will also be greeted with a new cinematic message from Butcher to see out the final stages of his story, as well as the opportunity to get “Warzone Stories” Calling Cards for free. These pay homage to some of the memorable community moments over the game’s life, such as the meta darling assault rifle the Grau, a Reddit story about misheard terminology, and a shout-out to the impressive gunners who manage to snipe their foes from the passenger seat of a plane.

There are plenty of quality-of-life updates coming to the game as well. Many of these were made based on community feedback, so hopefully, players will be happy to receive them. Among the changes are improvements to “Recommended” weapons in the Gunsmith, some much-needed clarity on the usage of the Gas Mask, and some tweaks to the mini-map for easier legibility. Hopefully, many of these will find their way into Warzone 2.0 when it launches as well.