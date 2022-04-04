There are multiple collectibles and side quests for you to complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of these appear as you progress through any of the game’s main stories, but you can find several of them off the beaten path as you explore the world. Because there are so many, you might need to use a rumor to learn more about them to narrow down your search radius. Here’s what you need to know about how rumors work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find rumors in the holoprojector menu, which you can bring up any time while playing the game. Once you’re in your holoprojector mode, we recommend investigating the missions, ships, or character menu, depending on what you want to unlock. For example, if you’re trying to learn how to unlock the Jedi Starfighter micro ship, you’ll want to go to the Ship category, in the Micro Ships option, and then select it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After selecting the Jedi Starfighter micro ship, you’ll see the option to purchase a rumor. The option requires you to use 30,000 stubs to buy the rumor. After revealing it, you’ll see that the mini kits you need to find to unlock the Jedi Starfighter will be in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, the Droid Factory Frenzy. This outlines what Star Wars episode where you can find and the mission you need to complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use this same process for any character, mission, puzzle, or challenge you want to investigate in The Skywalker Saga. Each rumor costs 30,000 stubs.