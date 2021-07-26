There are two game modes you’ll be able to play in Tribes of Midgard. You can pick from Saga mode and Survival mode. These two vary on what your overall goal will be in the game. Naturally, you’re going to want to pick one over the other when you initially play the game. Survival Mode will likely turn into a replayable playground for you and your groups of friends attempting to protect your Seed of Yggdrasil. In this guide, we will share how Saga mode and Survival mode work in Tribes of Midgard.

How Saga mode works

The Saga mode will likely be the first game mode you want to play in Tribes of Midgard. In this mode, you’ll be in a session-based game where you’ll be gathering materials throughout the world to power up your characters, attempting to protect the Seed of Yggdrasil. In addition, there are several Saga Quests that you will be trying to complete while playing through this mode, each providing you high-end rewards to take on tougher challenges as you progress further.

How Survival mode works

The Survival mode is where you’ll be able to customize your game experience before jumping into the game. You can make it more challenging, or easier, with a higher difficulty giving you and the other players working alongside you additional rewards. There will be summer and winter cycles, each with different creatures intent on taking you and your allies down. Each year, the monsters become more powerful, but they also drop more rewards. There’s no end to this until you and your tribe fall to the forces of Ragnarök.

Of the two game modes, we encourage you to play through Saga mode before jumping into Survival.