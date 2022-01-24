How Secret Packs work and how to unlock them in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Throughout playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you might come across several Secret Packs from time to time. Secret Packs are a feature that owners of the title will find over time, but the process of actually discovering these packs could be a bit tricky. We can help with that, so let’s go over all the things that you need to know about Secret Packs, plus how to unlock them.

Secret Packs are hidden packs that can’t immediately be obtained at the Shop in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Secret Packs can be discovered by opening packs with Gems, and in turn, finding keys in said packs that will lead to the finding of new ones.

As far as one find these keys, these items generally comes in packs that have rare SR and UR cards. When opening packs, the key count can be found in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Secret Packs are typically sorted by archetype, as each contains a better chance of receiving rare cards that can be found either through crafting, or through Master Packs. For example, one such Secret Pack is called “The Azure in the Ivory,” which offers Blue-Eyes support cards such as Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon, Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon, and Blue-Eyes Alternative Dragon.

Per the Master Duel information, four of the eight cards in each Secret Pack are common to all Master Packs. The remaining four are drawn from the set’s Featured Cards, which can be found before selecting the numbers of packs one would like to purchase.