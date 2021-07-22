How Simple Living works in The Sims 4

A lot trait you’re going to become accustomed to seeing in The Sims 4’s Cottage Living expansion is Simple Living. Several community property locations in Henford-on-Bagley have this trait, which means your Sims have to create their meals in their kitchen using ingredients. This guide will discuss how Simple Living works and how you can use it to your advantage.

It’s a lifestyle choice that your Sims will have to get used to whenever they want to cook anything in their kitchen, meaning they’ll have to purchase individual items whenever they want to make something. That means if you want to make a simple garden salad, you’re going to want to have lettuce and tomatoes in your fridge. If you don’t, you won’t be able to make your meal. Many of these ingredients are items you can buy in your local store, so all you have to do is purchase the groceries and have them delivered to your door.

However, another method you can do is have the ingredients available is by growing them in your garden or having animals on your farm, such as cows and chickens. Taking care of these plants and animals on your property can yield various ingredients that you can directly sell on the local market or use in your kitchen for fresh food. Of course, you’ll have to increase your Sim’s cooking skills to get to some of the better choices, but the gardening and cooking skills go hand-in-hand with each other.

The Simple Living trait makes cooking a bit more tedious, but it rewards your Sims with improved meals on the table. Plus, they also gain a small boost called Self Sustaining that boosts their mood by two, which lasts for two hours.