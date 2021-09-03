There are times that your primary character will be speaking with others in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and they’ll have to perform an action during that dialogue. These actions require a skill check, and you’ll have to choose your decision based on the option your character wants to make and the chance of completing a skill. This guide breaks down how skill checks work in dialogue in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

You’ll see the options for your character to select in a numbered list. Before each dialogue option, you’ll see the type of skill check you’re making for that option. For example, if you see ‘Athletics 12’, your character will be making an athletics check, and they will need to roll above a 12 to succeed at the roll. If they roll below this, they will not succeed, but you cannot take back your choice. When you’re making these rolls, you’re rolling using a 20-sided dice.

Before making a selection, you can choose to hover over that skill check, such as ‘Athletics 12,’ to see how many points your character has in that skill. Every character will receive a modifier before committing to a roll. For example, your character might not be able to make a good athletics check, but the second option could be a ‘Knowledge (World)’ check, and they’ll receive a plus four to whatever skill roll they make performing that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure you pick the option based on how your character would approach the situation, and also double-check the ability bonus your character has before committing to a roll. Some choices may also be evil or good, potentially changing your character’s alignment.