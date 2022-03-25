Diving into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has you undertaking a dangerous adventure as the Fatemaker, with Tiny Tina leading the charge. Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands games, and similar to them, you can play Wonderlands with your friends and participate in split screen. Here’s what you need to know about how split screen works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When you load up your game, you’ll need to ensure that you have a second controller added to your console of choice. So long as you have a second controller plugged in and connected to your platform, you’ll be good to go. With that ready, you need to click on the bottom selection on the main menu tab called “Add Splitscreen.” A pop-up will then appear, and you will need to dismiss it using the second player’s controller to make it work. If you do not have a second controller plugged in, you’ll need to use your primary controller to dismiss it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend creating a second account on your console for the second player if they want to record their progress, but their character will be saved to your Wonderlands account. You can have up to four players on the same console.