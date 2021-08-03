How Standard Stock and Sniper Stock Attachments work in Apex Legends

Standard Stocks and Snipers Stocks are some of the most common add-ons for weapons in Apex Legends, but so many players grab them and equip them without a full understanding of everything that they can do. Their ability to reduce aim drift is probably the most stand-out quality players may think of when picking them up, but they offer so much more than that. Let’s take a deep dive into what a stock attachment really brings to your weapon.

All Perks from Stock Attachments

Stock Attachments offer perks for lessening Aim Drift, Aim Down Sights (ADS) time, the time it takes for you to holster or unholster a weapon, the time it takes for you to raise or lower a weapon, and the time it takes for you to reload. Standard Stocks offer extra power on the handing times, while Sniper Stocks offer extra power on the Aim Drift Reduction.

Aim Drift Reduction – Reduces the amount of passive drift you get while using ADS.

Drift Speed Reduction – Reduces the speed of the aim drift. (Sniper Stock only)

ADS Time Reduction – Reduces the time it takes to shift between ADS and normal/hipfire, and zooming in/out.

Holster/Unholster Time Reduction – Has you take out, put away and switch weapons faster.

Raise/Lower Time Reduction – Has you lift and put down your weapon faster when beginning or ceasing fire.

Reload Time Reduction – Has you reloading your weapon faster, stacks with reload speeds for non-empty rounds.

Weapon Type Compatibility

Pistol: No Stock Available

Shotgun: No Stock Available

Sub Machine Guns: Standard Stock

Light Machine Guns: Standard Stock

Assault Rifles: Standard Stock

Marksman: Sniper Stock*

Sniper Rifle: Sniper Stock

*The Bocek Bow cannot take a stock, as it is not a gun