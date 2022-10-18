How stealth works in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a game that revolves around stealth. You play as Amicia as she tries to help her brother Hugo who is infected with the Macula. As you progress through the game, you will use your quick wits and stealth to avoid enemy detection and reach the various objectives. Since the game focuses on stealth so much, it is important to keep up with exactly how the mechanic works. This guide will show you everything you need to know about stealth in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to use stealth in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Stealth is all about staying away from enemies and keeping a low profile. As such, you are shown the basics of stealth at the start of the game when playing with Hugo and Lucas. To initiate stealth, simply crouch using the C key on PC, B button on Xbox and Switch, and the O button on PlayStation. To remain hidden, you need to stay out of an enemy’s line of sight by using coverage from debris and walls or walking through tall grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through areas where enemies are located, you will start seeing indicators that show where the enemies are and if they are alerted. If an enemy is nearby, you will see a yellow smudge on the side of the screen showing which direction they are from you. Each enemy in the area will have a diamond marker appear above their head if they are alerted by any of your actions. An exclamation point inside the diamond shows that they are aware of your presence and are actively searching for you. During this time, it is important to keep on your toes and stay clear of where the enemies are.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the diamond above an enemy’s head starts to fill with yellow, that means that you are able to be seen. Stay in the enemy’s line of sight long enough, and you will get caught. When the exclamation point disappears, it will be replaced by a question mark as the enemy begins to search the area for you. Once the diamond fades, the enemy will stop searching.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If a red symbol appears above an enemy’s head, that means they have found you and are actively pursuing you. Get away from them and hide to avoid getting killed. As you progress, you will get various tools to help you stay hidden, such as Ignifer, Extinguis, and Tar. You can use rocks to distract enemies that get too close to you. Rocks can also be used to generate noise in other areas to lure enemies away for a short period of time.