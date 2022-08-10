How Tableturf Battle works in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has plenty to offer fans of the splat-based shooter franchise. There is the return of Salmon Run, which has been changed and improved since its debut in Splatoon 2. There is also the new Tri-Color Battles where players will be on one of three teams, trying to ink the map. But one addition that has caught many players’ attention is the brand-new game mode called Tableturf Battle, which is a spinoff of the beloved Turf War mode.

What Tableturf Battle is and how it works in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo YouTube

If players visit the Vacant Lot in Splatsville, they’ll find the Tableturf Battle Dojo where they will be able to play the Tableturf Battle. Tableturf Battle is a 1v1 card game where you need to lay out your cards on the field. Just like how you would in Turf battles, your goal is to occupy as much space as possible within the number of turns you have. Each card has a different shape. So just like Tetris, you will want to use your cards at the optimal time and place them carefully on the field so you can get ahead of your opponent.

As you get more and more territory, you’ll charge up your special. Once you have enough power, you’ll be able to unleash it. This special attack is best used toward the end of the game or when you’re in dire straits and need a boost in your score.

How to get cards for Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3

At the time of writing, it has not been revealed how exactly you can get all 150 cards for Tableturf Battle. However, players who want to jump right into the mode will be able to as everyone will be gifted an in-game starter deck if you talk to the staff at Tableturf Battle Dojo.