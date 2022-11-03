How the Break Narmer challenges work in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker

With the return of everyone’s favorite Grineer clone in Echoes of Veilbreaker, there are new challenges to complete in the Veilbreaker quests while playing as Kahl-175. One such challenge is the “Break Narmer” bonus objective which will yield extra resources to help Kahl on his quest.

How to complete the Break Narmer challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

While playing as Kahl, you have three gadgets at your disposal: An incendiary grenade that explodes into a cluster of smaller grenades, a deployable cover that can absorb damage, and a stun grenade that can blind enemies. The third gadget is what you need to do the Break Narmer challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout a mission, you will have to explore the level to find non-hostile targets wearing a Narmer Veil, which are the golden helmets that brainwash its wearers with the influence of the Sentients. These characters do not seem to sound an alarm or attack if they see you, but it is best to crouch and sneak within range of your stun grenade to execute this objective correctly.

By default, your third spell-casting keybind will throw a stun grenade which will discombobulate the target or targets caught in the blast. This can affect the Narmer Luas, Deacons, and non-hostile characters wearing Veils, so use them carefully.

If you stun a Deacon, it will cause them to enter a cautionary state and actively hunt you in a small radius where they were stunned, so don’t hang around in one spot too long. Once the character wearing the Veil has been stunned, walk up near them, and you will see a prompt to press a keybind, that is, your Interact or Stealth Kill contextual action button. After the attack plays, you will be met with a Quicktime Event to mash a button to rip off the Narmer Veil and free the target.