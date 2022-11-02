Ephemera are a rare cosmetic that you can equip on your Warframe. They come in different styles and types and are often some of the hardest vanity items to hunt down and obtain. Echoes of Veilbreaker is a direct follow-up to the Veilbreaker cinematic quest and update. It features quality-of-life changes and cosmetics to unlock. This guide will explain how to unlock the Shard Bane Ephemera in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker.

How to earn the Shard Bane Ephemera in Warframe

In the Echoes of Veilbreaker update, many changes have been added that directly impact Veilbreaker’s faction, Kahl’s Garrison. This faction stars Kahl-175, the fans favorite Grineer soldier from the New War quest. You have to purchase the Shard Bane ephemera from Kahl’s garrison’s vendor, Chipper. To unlock this item, you must obtain the final faction rank of “Home.” The Ephemera costs 45 Stock to purchase. Once its unlocked, it can be equipped on any Warframe you own.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must complete the New War and Veilbreaker cinematic quests to meet with Kahl and join his faction. Once those prerequisites are met, you can begin earning Stock. This resource can only be made by completing Kahl’s weekly missions and their optional challenges.

Once you beat a weekly mission and complete every challenge available, you have to wait a couple of days for Kahl to offer you a new assignment with a fresh slate of challenges. This ephemera will create a unique visual aura that will change based on the Archon Shards you have equipped. These powerful items can only be obtained from a successful Archon Hunt or purchasing them from Chipper. Each Warframe can fit up to five of these gems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Save as much Stock as possible to obtain this Godzilla-inspired spiked design for the most crucial aspect of the game, Fashion Frame.