There are many different spells you can find in the Wonderlands. Some of them shoot barrels, some fire out lasers from your hand, and some give you incredibly powerful buffs that will have enemies begging for mercy. The Buffmeister spell is designed to be a buff for your character. But what kind of buff is it? It’s hard to tell when there isn’t a description to let you know. Here is how the Buffmeister spell works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Buffmeister spell is a great buff for your character that increases their various attributes to some degree. The problem is that it is hard to tell how powerful this spell actually is. Currently, a glitch allows you to gain immense damage increases by equipping the Buffmeister spell in your right-hand spell slot and a high-damage spell in your left-hand spell slot. While this is great, it isn’t exactly what you might be looking for. What happens if you just use the Buffmeister spell without combining it with anything else?

When you examine the Buffmeister spell, you will see that there are four different buffs that it can give. Any Buffmeister spell you get will only give two of these four buffs. On top of the two buffs the spell will give you, it will also increase your movement speed by 60% for the spell’s duration. Here are the buffs the spell offers:

Pew: Increases handling, accuracy, and recoil by 60%. Also increases fire rate by 25% and reload speed by 40%

Kchow: Increases ability damage by 80% and ability crit chance by 65%

Bonk: Increases melee damage by 80%

Zap: Increases spell damage by 80%

Each of these bonuses can dramatically help your character out in a pinch, even without the glitch that is currently in effect. This buff only lasts for eight seconds, but it is more than enough to help out your build. This spell also causes small damage to enemies in your immediate vicinity. You can easily obtain this spell by farming the rabbit statues at the end of the Chaos Chamber.