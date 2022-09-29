The Buildup Boost skill is now available in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It appears on the Risen Mizuha armor set, which you can begin constructing after you’ve taken down a Risen Chameleos. This monster will be viable for you to hunt after you reach Master Rank 110, which means working your way through a good amount of Sunbreak. This guide covers how the Buildup Boost skill works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What the Buildup Boost skill does in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Buildup Boost skill is a potent skill that many Monster Hunter Rise players want to use and add to their armor set, especially if they’re planning to use any status effect. What the Buildup Boost skill does will increase your attack power by 20%, but your attack power will receive this boost if you land an attack that builds a poison, paralysis, sleep, blast, or exhaust effect on your target. The exhaust effect can only happen if you use a weapon that uses ammunition, phials, or a coating.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Risen Chameleos guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

If you use any weapon that applies an elemental or a state, you want to have the Risen Mizuha armor set, namely the Risen Mizuha Robes chest plate, Risen Mizuha Sleeves gloves, and the Risen Mizuha Gaiters leggings. While it takes up three armor slots, they will be a good addition to your armor whenever you want to use any status-effect weapon. The downside is having to defeat the Risen Chameleos multiple times, and you will also need to earn Gore Magala Eclipse.

The Buildup Boost effect is a good addition to the Monster Hunter Rise game, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it can be used against future monsters.