How The Day & Night Cycle Works In Palworld

As time passes in Palworld, you’ll notice that the sun is typically high in the sky, but if you stick around for too long and don’t sleep, night falls. A distinct night and day cycle is happening in your Palworld, and it’s important for you to account for it.

In my experience, the day or night cycle is easy to manage, but there might be some interesting tidbits you’re not fully aware of while you play Palworld. If you’d rather stick to playing the game entirely when it’s fully bright out, making sure to have a place to rest your head and sleep is a good idea. Here’s what you need to know about how the day and night cycle works in Palworld.

How Day & Night Work in Palworld

Day and nighttime in Palworld, with the standard settings, last the same amount of time. If you do not customize your settings before launching a game, the amount of time you can spend in the day will be the same for the nighttime, although when it’s dark, things are much more dangerous.

You can also readjust a world’s settings after you’ve made it. You will need to return to the main menu of Palworld, go to the world you created, and select, “custom settings.” From here, you can readjust how long day and nighttime last, potentially cutting how long night lasts in half, and doubling the amount of time you can play in the daylight. For those who want to avoid having to deal with cold weather, and the more dangerous Pals in Palworld, this might be a good idea when you’re first starting out and struggling with carrying capacity.

For anyone who prefers to play with the standard settings but wants to be mindful of the day and night cycles in your Palworld game, there’s a small setting on the bottom left of your screen. You’ll see a sun or a moon icon in this area, and you can see how much longer the specific time of day will last before switching over to the other one. You’ll also notice the sun getting low or coming up as you draw closer to the next cycle.

Palworld can be a dangerous game when you first start playing in a new world. I would recommend adjusting the settings, so you have more time to explore during the day, giving you more opportunities to build a solid foundation before adding more threats to your world. When you’re comfortable and have enough powerful Pals who can help you out, readjusting it so nighttime can happen more frequently might be a good idea, especially for anyone looking for a challenge.