Where To Find Lifmunk in Palworld: Best Pal For Early Game Combat & Foraging

Lifmunk is easily one of the best early-game Pals to recruit in Palworld. Not only is it adorable, but its ability to wield submachine guns, craft medicine, and help with a variety of tasks make it an invaluable asset to any team.

With over 100 Pals to collect in Palworld, it’s easy to assume all of the earliest encounters will be as useless as the route-one rodents and birds in other creature-collecting games. That isn’t the case for Lifmunk! It’s an incredibly useful green squirrel that excels at combat and material farming.

Where To Find Lifmunk In Palworld

The highlighted areas on the map above show all the locations where Lifmunk can spawn. The quickest way a player can find a Lifmunk in Palworld is by heading across the river to the north of the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel spot. Lifmunk can be skittish, so ranged combat is your best bet.

Like many Pals around that area, Lifmunk spawns at a low level, making it fairly easy to catch if you can get its health low enough.

Lifmunk Skills & Work Suitability in Palworld

Lifmunk may look cute and innocent on the outside, but once you level up your character a bit, you can turn this cuddly helper into a combat demon. When players reach level 11, they can unlock the recipe for Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun. This lets the little Pal crawl onto the player’s head and activate its Lifmunk Recoil skill.

Combat is great, but we recommend catching as many Lifmunk as possible for automated farming at your base. Lifmunk specializes in the following work:

Planting

Handiwork

Lumbering

Medicine Production

Gathering

You’ll also want to knock out any Lifmunk you can’t catch as to stock up on Low Grade Medical Supplies. These can be used at crafting tables at your base to make medical supplies. But make sure to keep your eyes peeled, as you may run into a Shiny Pal.