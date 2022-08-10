How the Defiance Skill works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The first title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak brought four new monsters and thus four new armor and weapon sets for players to experiment with. The Defiance Skill, unique to the Gold Rathian armor, is bound to be a game changer for many different builds, as its effects make almost any hunt much more comfortable to undertake. Find out how the skill works and the best ways to equip it in this guide.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gold Rathian guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

What the Defiance Skill does

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defiance reduces the effects of or nullifies roars, tremors, and wind pressure. The amount they reduce depends on how many levels of the skill you equip. The Defiance Skill has only three sources: the Golden Lunemail chest piece (2 ranks), the Golden Lunegreaves leg armor (3 ranks), and the Cornerstone Jewel 1, a one-slot Decoration.

Defiance activates whenever a monster is enraged, which you’ll be able to see on the minimap as a red icon attached to the monster art and on the monster themselves, as many of them gain red eyes when enraged. The Gold Rathian and other monsters that glow increase the glow’s intensity while enraged. Enraged monsters are also more aggressive and begin using new attacks.

There are five levels of Defiance, and they do the following:

Defiance Level 1 : While active (monster is enraged), nullifies weak roars, wind pressure, and tremors.

: While active (monster is enraged), nullifies weak roars, wind pressure, and tremors. Defiance Level 2 : While active, nullifies weak roars, wind pressure, and tremors. Reduces all strong versions and grants a flat +5 to your defense.

: While active, nullifies weak roars, wind pressure, and tremors. Reduces all strong versions and grants a flat +5 to your defense. Defiance Level 3 : While active, nullifies weak and strong roars, wind pressure, and tremors and grants a flat +10 to your defense.

: While active, nullifies weak and strong roars, wind pressure, and tremors and grants a flat +10 to your defense. Defiance Level 4: While active, nullifies weak and strong roars, wind pressure, and tremors, reduces powerful roars and dragon wind, and grants a flat +20 to your defense.

Defiance Level 5: While active, nullifies weak, strong, and powerful roars, wind, dragon wind, and tremors and grants a flat +30 to your defense.

If you’re adding Defiance to your build, keeping a monster enraged is paramount, which you can do by being constantly in their face and doing damage. With levels 4 and 5, you’ll be unmovable no matter how much noise a monster makes.